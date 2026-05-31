MiG-29MU1 pilots destroyed enemy building with GBU-39 bombs and eliminated at least 15 Russian invaders. VIDEO

A video has been released online showing Ukrainian MiG-29MU1 fighter pilots carrying out a precision air strike on a Russian military base.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance detected a concentration of enemy personnel in one of the buildings in the northern sector.

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Once the target was confirmed, the coordinates were promptly relayed to the fighter crews.

To destroy the target, Ukrainian pilots used high-precision GBU-39 bombs.

As a result of the strike, the building, which the occupiers were using as a hideout and a gathering point for personnel, was destroyed.

According to preliminary data, at least 15 occupiers were killed in the air strike.

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