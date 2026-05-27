Air Force pilots destroyed building housing Russian stormtroopers using ASSM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. VIDEO

Pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike using fighter jets against assault groups of Russian occupiers on one section of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian pilot shared footage of the combat operation on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

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French AASM HAMMER guided aerial bombs with a range of up to 70 kilometres were used to hit the target.

The strike was delivered on a building where Russian infantrymen were hiding.

After the strike, the building was completely destroyed, along with the occupying forces inside.

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