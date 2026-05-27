ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14025 visitors online
News Elimination of Russian occupying forces AFU aviation
5 358 14

Air Force pilots destroyed building housing Russian stormtroopers using ASSM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. VIDEO

Pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike using fighter jets against assault groups of Russian occupiers on one section of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian pilot shared footage of the combat operation on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

French AASM HAMMER guided aerial bombs with a range of up to 70 kilometres were used to hit the target.

The strike was delivered on a building where Russian infantrymen were hiding.

After the strike, the building was completely destroyed, along with the occupying forces inside.

Watch more: One occupier torn apart, 6 more eliminated: combat work of FATUM Battalion operators. VIDEO 18+

Watch more: A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter struck enemy positions with S-8 unguided missiles. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (649) Russian Army (11910) rocket (1873) elimination (7375) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3574) Air forces (2007)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 