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A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter struck enemy positions with S-8 unguided missiles. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Army Aviation continues to support ground units by delivering devastating strikes against enemy troop concentrations and military equipment. According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing footage of the combat operations carried out by the crew of a Mi-24 attack helicopter.
The footage captures the moment the helicopter takes up a combat course and fires unguided air-to-ground missiles (UAGMs) directly at the positions of Russian occupiers on one section of the front line.
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