Ukrainian An-28 aircraft launched P1-SUN interceptor drone for first time and shot down "Shahed": "Explosion! First target down!". VIDEO

Drone Industry

The Ukrainian defence industry continues to surprise with its innovative solutions, which transform even transport aircraft into effective air defence assets. A unique video has emerged online showing the first combat deployment of the P1-SUN interceptor drone, launched from an An-28 aircraft. This was reported by Censor.NET.

This development allows for the patrolling of airspace and the rapid destruction of enemy strike drones without wasting expensive missiles from large air defence systems.

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Key details of the development:

Platform: Modernised An-28 light transport aircraft. Thanks to the work of the engineers, the aircraft has been converted into a kind of "aircraft carrier" for small drones.

Armament: P1-SUN interceptor drone, specially designed to destroy aerial targets (in particular "Shaheds").

Result: The video captures the moment the interceptor takes off from the aircraft, approaches its target and successfully shoots down a Russian kamikaze drone over Ukrainian territory.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian Shahed UAV by Ukrainian Litavr interceptor drone. VIDEO

"The time has come to show off our new acquisition to our transport colleagues. In the video, you can see a fine piece of engineering by our engineers, thanks to which our An-28s can now carry not only the crew but also P1-SUN interceptors, and shoot down aerial targets over Ukrainian territory," reads the commentary accompanying the released footage.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces will be able to shoot down Shaheds over bodies of water thanks to new technology, says TERRA unit commander Volokhov