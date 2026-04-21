Destruction of Russian Shahed UAV by Ukrainian Litavr interceptor drone. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Ukrainian defenders continue to introduce revolutionary methods of countering enemy aerial targets. The crew of the Siryi UAV unit of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade has released unique footage of the destruction of a Russian jet-powered Shahed using the latest domestically developed LITAVR interceptor drone. Censor.NET reports.
Despite the fact that the LITAVR only entered service in the autumn of 2025, it has already managed to transform the landscape of air defence.
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