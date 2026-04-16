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MiG-29 in action: high-precision strike with Hammer aerial bomb destroyed enemy UAV pilots’ deployment site. VIDEO
Ukraine’s Air Force demonstrated surgical use of Western precision-guided weapons. A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian MiG-29 delivering a devastating strike on a strategically important enemy target, Censor.NET reports.
The target of the attack was a "den" of Russian unmanned aerial vehicle operators. A French AASM Hammer guided bomb was used to destroy the site.
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