MiG-29 in action: high-precision strike with Hammer aerial bomb destroyed enemy UAV pilots’ deployment site. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Air Force demonstrated surgical use of Western precision-guided weapons. A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian MiG-29 delivering a devastating strike on a strategically important enemy target, Censor.NET reports.

The target of the attack was a "den" of Russian unmanned aerial vehicle operators. A French AASM Hammer guided bomb was used to destroy the site.

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Watch more: Ukrainian air force destroyed the deployment site of Russian UAV operators. VIDEO