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Ukrainian air force destroyed the deployment site of Russian UAV operators. VIDEO
A video has been released online showing a successful combat operation by the Ukrainian Air Force against a high-priority enemy target. The footage captures the moment a powerful air strike was delivered against a concentration of enemy personnel and equipment. This was reported by Censor.NET.
The target of the attack was a base housing Russian drone specialists.
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