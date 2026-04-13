Ukrainian air force destroyed the deployment site of Russian UAV operators. VIDEO

A video has been released online showing a successful combat operation by the Ukrainian Air Force against a high-priority enemy target. The footage captures the moment a powerful air strike was delivered against a concentration of enemy personnel and equipment. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The target of the attack was a base housing Russian drone specialists.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Direct hit by Hammer: in Kherson region, AASM air bomb completely destroyed occupiers’ command post. VIDEO