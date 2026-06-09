Su-27 fighter pilots destroyed a building housing occupiers and UAV operators with two aerial bombs. VIDEO

Pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force, flying Su-27 fighter jets, carried out an air strike on a Russian military concentration.

According to Censor.NET, intelligence reports indicate that the building used by the occupiers housed not only infantry but also UAV operators.

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After receiving the coordinates, the Su-27 crews delivered two precision strikes on the target using aerial bombs.

As a result of the strike, the building was completely destroyed, along with the enemy personnel inside.

Footage of the combat operation was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Telegram channel "Sunflower".

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