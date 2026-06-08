Pilots of 475th Separate Assault Regiment’s Code 9.2 torch 110 pieces of occupiers’ equipment deep in rear over week. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment’s Code 9.2 have released a report on the results of their combat work over the past week.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers used middle-strike assets to hit enemy targets at distances of up to 150 kilometers in the occupiers’ rear areas.
During the reporting period, pilots destroyed at least 110 units of enemy equipment.
Transport, logistics facilities, and other targets supporting the activities of Russian troops came under attack.
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