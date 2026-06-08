Soldiers of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment’s Code 9.2 have released a report on the results of their combat work over the past week.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers used middle-strike assets to hit enemy targets at distances of up to 150 kilometers in the occupiers’ rear areas.

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During the reporting period, pilots destroyed at least 110 units of enemy equipment.

Transport, logistics facilities, and other targets supporting the activities of Russian troops came under attack.

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