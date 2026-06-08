Bulava drone of 422nd LUFTWAFFE Regiment hits KamAZ with ammunition in enemy rear over 100 km from front. VIDEO

Fighters of the 422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment LUFTWAFFE of the 17th Army Corps destroyed a Russian KamAZ truck carrying ammunition to the occupiers’ rear positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy truck was detected by a Leleka reconnaissance UAV in the enemy rear, more than 100 kilometers from the line of combat contact.

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After the coordinates were transmitted, a Bulava strike drone engaged the target. The munition hit the KamAZ precisely while it was moving.

As a result of the strike, the truck caught fire, after which the ammunition began detonating.

The vehicle was completely destroyed along with the cargo the occupiers were trying to deliver to forward positions.

The video has been published on social media.

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