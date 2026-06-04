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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Fire and explosions at Russian army ammunition depot in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast: "They hit ammunition! Damn salute like this! What a blaze! Now they’re going to hit it again!!!". VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to effectively disrupt the logistics and supply lines of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories. According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing the aftermath of a successful attack by Ukrainian strike drones on an enemy ammunition depot in the Donetsk region.

The video shows explosions and a fire. Two men are filming the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone attack and commenting on the situation using foul language.

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Watch more: Su-27 fighter pilots strike building where occupiers were massed: ammunition detonation amplifies blast. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11967) ammunition (705) explosion (1706) Donetsk region (5816) drones (4707)
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