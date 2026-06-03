Su-27 fighter pilots strike building where occupiers were massed: ammunition detonation amplifies blast. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force pilots flying Su-27 fighter jets carried out a precision airstrike on a building where Russian infantry had gathered.
As reported by Censor.NET, footage of the combat operation was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Telegram channel, Soniashnyk.
According to him, GBU guided bombs, designed for the precision destruction of ground targets from a considerable distance, were used to hit the target.
It was also noted that ammunition and other enemy military equipment were inside the facility, triggering a secondary detonation and significantly amplifying the blast and destruction after the airstrike.
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