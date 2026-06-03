ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10420 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
4 108 11

Su-27 fighter pilots strike building where occupiers were massed: ammunition detonation amplifies blast. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force pilots flying Su-27 fighter jets carried out a precision airstrike on a building where Russian infantry had gathered. 

As reported by Censor.NET, footage of the combat operation was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Telegram channel, Soniashnyk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, GBU guided bombs, designed for the precision destruction of ground targets from a considerable distance, were used to hit the target.

It was also noted that ammunition and other enemy military equipment were inside the facility, triggering a secondary detonation and significantly amplifying the blast and destruction after the airstrike.

Watch more: Occupier tries to save wounded fellow soldier near barbed wire but is eliminated by sniper of 225th Separate Assault Regiment. VIDEO

Watch more: MiG-29 fighter pilot catches up with and shoots down Russian Shahed over Rivne Oblast. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11959) ammunition (702) elimination (7421) bombarding (165) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3603) Air forces (2020) air pilot (80) fighter jet (57)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 