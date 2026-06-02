Occupier tries to save wounded fellow soldier near barbed wire but is eliminated by sniper of 225th Separate Assault Regiment. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment eliminated two Russian soldiers who were attempting to breach engineering obstacles in the Huliaipole sector.

According to Censor.NET, two occupiers approached a line of barbed wire while attempting to reach Defense Forces’ positions.

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The first Russian soldier was eliminated by a precision strike from a Ukrainian FPV drone near the barbed wire.

After that, his fellow soldier tried to lift and evacuate the wounded man, but failed to do so.

While the Russian serviceman was trying to get his bearings and avoid further strikes, a sniper of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment engaged him.

As a result of the skirmish, both occupiers were eliminated.

The footage was published by Ukrainian defenders on the unit’s social media.

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