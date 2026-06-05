Ukrainian military announced that they had established fire control over Donetsk Airport. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military has reported that it has established fire control over the territory of Donetsk Airport, which the Russian occupiers had been using for military purposes for a long time.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the 1st Separate Centre of Unmanned Systems Forces.

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The airport became a launch base for "Shaheds"

According to military sources, during the occupation, Russian troops turned Donetsk Airport into a military logistics hub.

In particular, the airport grounds were used as one of the launch sites for Shahed-type strike drones.

Equipment and crews are coming under fire

The 1st Separate SBS Centre reported that Ukrainian drones are striking launchers, transport vehicles, and occupying forces directly on the runway.

The military are also detecting and destroying mobile fire groups and air defence systems, forcing the Russians to cancel some flights.

Watch more: 14th USF Regiment takes Donetsk Airport under fire control and disrupts Russians’ plans to launch Shaheds. VIDEO

Destroying the enemy’s logistics

According to the military, engineering equipment, fuel tankers, and logistics hubs are coming under fire.

"The result of our work is the elimination of ‘Shahed’ launchers, the destruction of construction cranes, enemy vehicles, and equipment depots," the unit stated.

Watch more: Operators from "Spartan" brigade launched series of strikes on occupiers’ logistics near Donetsk. VIDEO

The operation was described as unique

Seraphim "Falco" Hordienko, an officer from the 1st Separate USF Centre, was responsible for planning the operation.

According to him, establishing fire control over Donetsk Airport served as an example of an asymmetric operation, during which a small force managed to thwart the enemy’s operational and strategic plans.