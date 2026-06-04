14th USF Regiment takes Donetsk Airport under fire control. VIDEO

The 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces (14th Regiment) reported that it had established fire control over Donetsk Airport. According to the unit, Ukrainian drone operators are systematically destroying infrastructure that Russian forces used for logistics and for launching strike UAVs.

Censor.NET reports this. Serafym Hordiienko, callsign Falko, an officer of the 1st Separate Center responsible for the operation, reported this on the Telegram channel of the 1st Separate Center of the USF.

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"The occupiers turned Donetsk Airport into a military logistics hub and a key platform for launching Shahed strike UAVs. Our unit is methodically burning out enemy infrastructure, making the airfield’s operation impossible," he stressed.

"Our strike drone operators are destroying launchers and transport vehicles and eliminating crews directly on the runway. At the same time, we are systematically hunting the enemy’s mobile fire groups and air defense systems, forcing the enemy to cancel launches.

By striking engineering equipment, fuel tankers, and logistics hubs, we are completely degrading the airfield ecosystem. The result of our work is destroyed Shahed launchers, destroyed construction cranes, enemy vehicles, and storage facilities," Hordiienko said.

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The first operation of this type in modern history

"Fire control over Donetsk Airport, carried out by the 1st Separate Center, is an example of an asymmetric operation in which the enemy’s operational-strategic plans were disrupted by exceptionally small forces. This is what makes us who we are," Serafym "Falko" Hordiienko said.

"Not so long ago, the occupiers felt safe there and planned terrorist attacks on our cities. From now on, we have turned Donetsk Airport into a trap for the enemy. There is no safe rear for the occupiers. It is impossible to hide and protect themselves," Hordiienko stressed.

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