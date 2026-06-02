Unmanned aerial systems struck "Pantsir-S1", command posts, radar stations and enemy UAV production facilities. VIDEO

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out a series of successful strikes on key military targets of the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as in the Donetsk region and Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, the operations targeted air defense systems, radar stations, command posts, enemy troop and equipment concentrations, as well as facilities involved in the production and deployment of drones.

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Details about the targets hit

In particular, operators from the 9th "Kairos" Battalion of the 414th "Madiar Birds" Brigade destroyed a "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, in Mariupol, fighters from the 1st Separate Center destroyed the "Neva-B" and "Neva-B2M" coastal radar stations, which were used to monitor the maritime area and protect key facilities.

In the Donetsk region, operators of the "Madiar Birds" unit attacked a temporary enemy deployment site and an area where enemy military equipment was concentrated, destroying command and staff vehicles. Additionally, fighters from the 1st Separate Center struck another enemy deployment site and a workshop used for manufacturing UAVs.

Other targets included the occupiers' command post and a Project 1454 specialized tugboat in Crimea.

At the same time, Ukrainian operators detected and destroyed a mock-up of the "Pantsir-S1" system, which Russian troops had been using to mislead reconnaissance assets.

The operations were conducted in coordination with the USF Group's Deep Strike Center.

Footage of combat operations was released by the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Watch more: Drone operators of 412th Nemesis Brigade hit Crimea’s largest oil terminal in Feodosia. VIDEO