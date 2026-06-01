Drone operators of 412th Nemesis Brigade hit Crimea’s largest oil terminal in Feodosia. VIDEO

Pilots of the Middle Strike unit of the 412th Nemesis Brigade struck a marine oil terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia on the night of 30 May.

As Censor.NET reports, two large tanks containing oil products were hit in the attack.

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Data from follow-up reconnaissance confirmed a large-scale fire on the territory of the facility.

The marine oil terminal in Feodosia is the largest in Crimea in terms of oil and oil product transshipment volumes.

The facility’s tank farm can store up to 250,000 cubic metres of fuel.

The terminal is said to play an important role in supplying fuel to the Russian grouping of troops in the southern direction.

After a series of successful strikes by the Defense Forces, a significant part of its infrastructure had already been damaged or destroyed.

Footage of the oil terminal being hit was released by servicemen of the 412th Nemesis Brigade.

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