Ruscist firing back at Ukrainian drone trips over stump and dies in FPV drone strike. VIDEO

Strike drone pilots of the SSU’s Alpha Special Operations Center eliminated a Russian soldier during a combat sortie in a wooded area.

According to Censor.NET, footage released shows the occupier attempting to fire back at the Ukrainian drone, but this does not help him avoid being hit.

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While trying to move away from the drone, the invader walked backward, tripped over a stump, and fell to the ground.

At that moment, FPV drone operators of the Alpha Special Operations Center delivered a precise strike and eliminated the occupier.

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