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Ruscist firing back at Ukrainian drone trips over stump and dies in FPV drone strike. VIDEO
Strike drone pilots of the SSU’s Alpha Special Operations Center eliminated a Russian soldier during a combat sortie in a wooded area.
According to Censor.NET, footage released shows the occupier attempting to fire back at the Ukrainian drone, but this does not help him avoid being hit.
While trying to move away from the drone, the invader walked backward, tripped over a stump, and fell to the ground.
At that moment, FPV drone operators of the Alpha Special Operations Center delivered a precise strike and eliminated the occupier.
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