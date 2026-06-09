Wounded occupier, noticing Ukrainian drone, committed suicide with gunshot to head in Sumy direction. VIDEO 18+

Fighters of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade filmed the moment an occupier committed suicide in the Sumy direction.

According to Censor.NET, during a combat sortie, drone operators spotted a wounded Russian soldier lying in the thickets.

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Ukrainian warriors were preparing to strike the invader using an FPV drone, but he decided not to wait for the hit and shot himself in the head with his weapon.

Watch more: Su-27 fighter pilots destroyed a building housing occupiers and UAV operators with two aerial bombs. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

Watch more: "Zli Sapsany" drone pilots film moment wounded ruscist ends his life with gunshot to head. VIDEO 18+