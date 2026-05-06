"Zli Sapsany" drone pilots film moment wounded ruscist ends his life with gunshot to head. VIDEO 18+

Aerial reconnaissance by pilots from the "Zli Sapsany" (Angry Falcons) unmanned systems battalion of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade filmed an occupier taking his own life in the eastern direction.

As Censor.NET reports, the wounded ruscist, without hesitation, ended his life with a gunshot to the head.

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Suicides by Russian military personnel are increasingly being filmed by Defence Forces fighters.

Watch more: Occupier took his own life by blowing his head off with grenade

Attention! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

Watch more: One occupier surrendered, another jumped from window and killed himself: combat work of 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade