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News Video Suicidal occupiers Occupiers’ suicide on battlefield
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Occupier took his own life by blowing his head off with grenade. VIDEO 18+

Drone operators from one of the Airborne Forces units captured footage of an invader taking his own life with a grenade.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier, lying on the ground, placed a grenade beneath him and blew himself up.

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The explosion blew the invader’s head off.

The video was shared on the Telegram channel of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Watch more: Occupier blew himself up on his own grenade on Zaporizhzhia axis. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

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Russian Army (11684) suicide_ (174) elimination (7167) air assault troops (229)
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