Occupier took his own life by blowing his head off with grenade. VIDEO 18+
Drone operators from one of the Airborne Forces units captured footage of an invader taking his own life with a grenade.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier, lying on the ground, placed a grenade beneath him and blew himself up.
The explosion blew the invader’s head off.
The video was shared on the Telegram channel of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password