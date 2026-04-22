Occupier took his own life by blowing his head off with grenade. VIDEO 18+

Drone operators from one of the Airborne Forces units captured footage of an invader taking his own life with a grenade.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier, lying on the ground, placed a grenade beneath him and blew himself up.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The explosion blew the invader’s head off.

The video was shared on the Telegram channel of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Watch more: Occupier blew himself up on his own grenade on Zaporizhzhia axis. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!