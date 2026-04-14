A video of an unusual incident on the front line has been released online, resulting in the self-elimination of one of the Russian invaders. The event was captured by soldiers of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The incident took place on the Zaporizhzhia axis of the front. Objective control footage shows a Russian serviceman, having made himself comfortable at the bottom of a trench, pulling the pin out of a grenade. Instead of throwing it toward Ukrainian positions, he dropped it or threw it unsuccessfully; the munition simply rolled back deeper into the trench, right under the invader's feet. A few seconds later, an explosion occurred, leaving the occupier with no chance of survival. Currently, it remains unclear whether this was an accident due to the poor training of the Russian soldier or a deliberate act of suicide amid psychological exhaustion and hopelessness.

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"The 'homo-balalaikus,' clearly trained by Russian commanders, makes himself comfortable, takes a grenade, and blows himself up on the Zaporizhzhia axis of the front," the authors of the publication commented on the video.

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