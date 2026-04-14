Two Ukrainian assault troops from 1st SAR captured eight Russian soldiers by "smoking them out" of dugout. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing assault troops from the 1st Separate Assault Regiment clearing an enemy dugout.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy attempted to infiltrate the Defence Forces’ area of responsibility, but the soldiers detected the Russians and ‘smoked them out’ of their hideout with grenades and small arms fire.

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As a result, two Ukrainian assault troops captured eight invaders, who will now be added to the prisoner exchange pool.

In the caption to the video, the Ukrainian defenders also add:

This is a real-life example of seamless coordination between intelligence, commanders and the steely resolve of the fighters of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 1st Dmytro Kotsyubailo SAR. They intended to move in unnoticed – instead, they bolstered the exchange pool.

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