One occupier surrendered, another jumped from window and killed himself: combat work of 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade. VIDEO

Defense Forces soldiers have shared unique footage online showing a group of six Russian servicemen from the 153rd Tank Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces attempting to infiltrate the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi on April 18.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy’s intentions were detected in time by soldiers of the 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB).

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Four of the invaders were neutralised before they reached the settlement.

Two others managed to reach the eastern outskirts, where they entered a house.

While they were inside the building, the Ukrainian military set the premises on fire and offered the enemy the chance to surrender.

As a result, one of the Russian servicemen laid down his arms, while the other jumped out of a window and killed himself.

Watch more: Marines from 37th Brigade repelled assault and discovered abandoned occupier, who subsequently took his own life. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupier blew himself up on his own grenade on Zaporizhzhia axis. VIDEO