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Marines from 37th Brigade repelled assault and discovered abandoned occupier, who subsequently took his own life. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 37th Separate Marine Brigade repelled an assault by Russian troops in their area of responsibility and discovered an abandoned enemy soldier after the battle.
According to Censor.NET, following the failed attack, the enemy left behind a wounded soldier and fled.
The Russian soldier, left behind in a wooded area, subsequently took his own life by shooting himself in the head.
The footage was published by the fighters on their Telegram channel.
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