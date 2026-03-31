Marines from 37th Brigade repelled assault and discovered abandoned occupier, who subsequently took his own life. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 37th Separate Marine Brigade repelled an assault by Russian troops in their area of responsibility and discovered an abandoned enemy soldier after the battle.

According to Censor.NET, following the failed attack, the enemy left behind a wounded soldier and fled.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Russian soldier, left behind in a wooded area, subsequently took his own life by shooting himself in the head.

The footage was published by the fighters on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Seven pieces of equipment and 23 occupiers destroyed: 32nd Brigade routs four groups of Russian assault troops. VIDEO

Watch more: Seven pieces of equipment and 23 occupiers destroyed: 32nd Brigade routs four groups of Russian assault troops. VIDEO