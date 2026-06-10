Fighters of "TALION" battalion destroy 10 Russian ambush drones in standby positions. VIDEO
Operators of the TALION unmanned systems battalion of the 101st Separate Brigade for the Protection of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 Russian ambush drones.
Censor.NET reports that the enemy UAVs were in standby positions and were being prepared for further use against the Defense Forces.
Thanks to coordination between Ukrainian units, the aerial threats were detected in time and neutralized before they could attack.
As a result, the occupiers’ latest plans to use strike drones were disrupted.
Footage of the strikes was released by servicemen of the TALION battalion.
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