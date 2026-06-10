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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones
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Phoenix border guards destroy nearly 300 Russian UAVs worth over $11 million in month. VIDEO

Border guards of the Phoenix unit destroyed nearly 300 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles of various types in May.

According to Censor.NET, targets hit included Orlan, ZALA, and Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg reconnaissance UAVs, as well as Shahed- and Molniya-type attack drones.

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According to the unit’s estimates, the total value of the destroyed aerial targets exceeds $11 million.

The military separately noted the destruction of the newest Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAV.

This aircraft is considered one of the most expensive in its class, with an estimated value of about $300,000.

Footage of the effective work of the Phoenix border guards was published on social media.

Watch more: Operators of 1025th Separate Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Battalion intercept and destroy Russian jet-powered Shahed. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian soldier shot down Russian "ambush" drone right in middle of road in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12001) State Border Patrol (1524) border guard (308) elimination (7452) drones (4752) Shahed (1428)
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