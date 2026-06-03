Operators of 1025th Separate Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Battalion intercept and destroy Russian jet-powered Shahed. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 1025th Separate Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Battalion destroyed a Russian jet-powered Shahed-type drone during one of the enemy’s air attacks.
As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops used a STING interceptor drone from Wild Hornets to intercept the target.
The footage shows the Ukrainian drone catching up with the enemy target and striking the body of the kamikaze drone.
As a result of the hit, the Russian Shahed was destroyed in mid-air.
The video of the combat operation was published by Wild Hornets on their Telegram channel.
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