Operators of 1025th Separate Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Battalion intercept and destroy Russian jet-powered Shahed. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1025th Separate Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Battalion destroyed a Russian jet-powered Shahed-type drone during one of the enemy’s air attacks.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops used a STING interceptor drone from Wild Hornets to intercept the target.

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The footage shows the Ukrainian drone catching up with the enemy target and striking the body of the kamikaze drone.

As a result of the hit, the Russian Shahed was destroyed in mid-air.

The video of the combat operation was published by Wild Hornets on their Telegram channel.

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