Series of airstrikes on Russian positions: Ukrainian fighter jets burn out occupiers’ fortifications and hideouts. VIDEO
A compilation of footage showing Ukrainian aviation strikes on Russian troop positions on one of the front-line directions has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, field fortifications, defensive structures, dugouts, and areas where the occupiers’ personnel and ammunition were concentrated came under attack.
As a result of the strikes, enemy shelters were destroyed together with the personnel and ammunition stocks inside.
The footage was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel, Soniashnyk.
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