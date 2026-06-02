Series of airstrikes on Russian positions: Ukrainian fighter jets burn out occupiers’ fortifications and hideouts. VIDEO

A compilation of footage showing Ukrainian aviation strikes on Russian troop positions on one of the front-line directions has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, field fortifications, defensive structures, dugouts, and areas where the occupiers’ personnel and ammunition were concentrated came under attack.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the strikes, enemy shelters were destroyed together with the personnel and ammunition stocks inside.

The footage was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel, Soniashnyk.

Watch more: Ukrainian F-16 fighter intercepted Russian Kh-101 cruise missile during massive attack. VIDEO

Watch more: MiG-29 fighter pilot catches up with and shoots down Russian Shahed over Rivne Oblast. VIDEO