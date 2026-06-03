Defenders of skies demonstrated their combat capabilities during one of most intense attacks by Russian Federation – over 700 targets. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force has released footage of Ukrainian air defence operations during the repulsion of one of the most intense air attacks by the Russian Federation on the night of 2 June 2026.

According to Censor.NET, the air defence forces were engaged in combat operations over the north, south, east and centre of Ukraine.

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Various components of the Defence Forces, which protect the Ukrainian skies from Russian strikes around the clock, were involved in the destruction of the air targets.

According to available data, the enemy deployed over 700 air attack assets last night.

Drone attacks continued throughout the day, during which the air defenders destroyed dozens more enemy UAVs.

The video captures Ukrainian air defence units engaging Russian drones and missiles in various regions of the country.

Despite the constant strain, fatigue and relentless enemy attacks, Ukrainian troops continue to maintain combat readiness 24 hours a day, ensuring the protection of civilian towns and critical infrastructure.

Watch more: Over 57,000 enemy air targets destroyed during May, according to Air Force. VIDEO