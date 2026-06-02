Over 57,000 enemy air targets destroyed during May, according to Air Force. VIDEO

During May 2026, the Defence Forces’ air defence units destroyed over 57,000 aerial targets.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What was destroyed

As noted, among the targets destroyed were:

2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

50 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

10 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

11 Kalibr cruise missiles;

14 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles;

24 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

5,053 Shahed-type attack UAVs;

1,316 reconnaissance UAVs;

50,894 UAVs of other types.

Read more: Russia fired eight "Zircon" missiles at Ukraine during morning attack, - Ihnat

Aircraft sorties

It is reported that the Air Force carried out 1,089 sorties in May, including:

over 700 – for fighter air cover;

around 230 – for fire support and air support for ground forces.

Watch more: Ukrainian F-16 fighter intercepted Russian Kh-101 cruise missile during massive attack. VIDEO