Russia fired eight "Zircon" missiles at Ukraine during morning attack, - Ihnat

Russia deployed eight "Zircon" hypersonic missiles during a morning attack on Ukraine from the north and south.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force.

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"There was an attack with four ‘Zircons’ this morning. While we were conducting follow-up reconnaissance and assessing the results of the attack, the enemy launched four more ‘Zircons’ from the south, likely from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Thus, a total of eight ‘Zircons’ were used. This is likely the largest number of this specific type of missile ever used in a single strike. Specifically, Zircon missiles were launched from the north and the south," Ihnat said.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones during Russia's nighttime attack

During Russia's massive nighttime attack on Ukrainian territory, the enemy deployed a large number of missiles of various types, including ballistic and cruise missiles. According to a representative of the Air Force, 11 of the ballistic missiles launched were intercepted, while 30 could not be shot down.

"That is, only three cruise missiles were hit, and the results are worse for ballistic missiles, so 30 ballistic missiles hit their targets," noted the head of the Air Force’s communications department.

It is also reported that 26 out of 27 X-101 cruise missiles were shot down. In addition, three Kalibr cruise missiles were intercepted. The Air Force emphasizes that, in total, 40 missiles and 602 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening were neutralized during the attack.

Read more: Consequences of attack on Kyiv: destruction in 8 districts, casualties and people trapped under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Massive shelling on June 2

On the night of June 1, 2026, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. The enemy deployed strike UAVs (Shahed), cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

The attack took place in several waves throughout the night and early morning.

Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and other regions of Ukraine came under attack.

The most extensive damage was recorded in Kyiv. As of 8:30 a.m., the following is known:

4 dead;

58 injured (figures are being updated);

children are among the injured.

In Dnipro, seven buildings were destroyed and another 49 damaged as a result of the attack. Nine people were killed, including a child. Another 35 residents of Dnipro were injured, and there are reports of six people missing.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway, as people may still be trapped under the rubble of a destroyed four-story building. Dog handlers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

The enemy launched 15 drones and two missiles at Kharkiv, injuring 10 people. Hits were recorded in four districts of the city: Osnovianskyi, Slobidskyi, Nemyshlianskyi, and Kyivskyi.

The Osnovianskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a preschool, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.