Ukrainian soldier shot down Russian "Zhdun" drone right in middle of road in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO
During a combat patrol in the Donetsk sector, a Ukrainian serviceman spotted and destroyed a Russian FPV drone – a 'Zhdun' – which the occupiers had left in the middle of the road to attack Defence Forces vehicles and personnel.
According to Censor.NET, upon spotting the enemy drone, the soldier approached it at a safe distance and opened fire with an assault rifle.
Footage released shows the Russian FPV drone exploding in the middle of the road after several well-aimed shots.
After destroying the enemy drone, the Ukrainian military continued to carry out their combat mission and move along the route.
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