Ukrainian aircraft used AASM HAMMER bombs to destroy bridge used by occupiers for logistics. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force fighter crews struck a bridge used by Russian forces to support their military logistics.
As reported by Censor.NET, the airstrike was carried out with precision-guided AASM HAMMER bombs.
The precise strike caused extensive damage to the bridge, rendering it unusable by the Russian occupiers.
One of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the combat operation on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.
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