Fighter pilot films destruction of Russian aerial target over Mykolaiv. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing a Ukrainian Air Force pilot destroying a Russian aerial target over Mykolaiv.
According to Censor.NET, during the enemy’s latest attack, the crew of a Ukrainian fighter jet intercepted and destroyed the hostile aerial target.
The video shows the pilot launching a missile at the target, followed by a direct hit and an explosion in the air.
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