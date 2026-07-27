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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones Air operations of AFU
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Fighter pilot films destruction of Russian aerial target over Mykolaiv. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing a Ukrainian Air Force pilot destroying a Russian aerial target over Mykolaiv.

According to Censor.NET, during the enemy’s latest attack, the crew of a Ukrainian fighter jet intercepted and destroyed the hostile aerial target.

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The video shows the pilot launching a missile at the target, followed by a direct hit and an explosion in the air.

Watch more: Two MiG-29 pilots wipe out Russian assault groups and drone command post in Sumy direction. VIDEO

Watch more: Air strike on Russian UAV operators’ post: occupier was thrown out of building’s window by blast wave. VIDEO

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Mykolayiv (466) Mykolaiv region (619) elimination (7681) attack (969) Air forces (2124) air pilot (113) Shahed (1496) Mykolayivskyy district (107) fighter jet (108)
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