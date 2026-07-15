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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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Air strike on Russian UAV operators’ post: occupier was thrown out of building’s window by blast wave. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force has carried out another strike against Russian drone units on one section of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces’ aerial reconnaissance identified a building where Russian UAV operators were based and passed the coordinates on to the crews of Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets.

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As a result of a precision air strike, the building, along with the enemy personnel inside, was destroyed.

Furthermore, footagereleased shows one of the occupiers being thrown out of a window by the blast wave during the explosion.

See more: Russia fired 2 missiles and 122 UAVs at Ukraine: air defense neutralized 101 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Read more: Five out of eight ballistic missiles, two Kh-59/69 missiles, and 108 enemy UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

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Russian Army (12177) elimination (7608) bombarding (187) Air forces (2098) air pilot (113) fighter jet (90)
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