Five out of eight ballistic missiles, two Kh-59/69 missiles, and 108 enemy UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of July 14, 2026, Russian Federation forces attacked Ukraine with 8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from the Bryn region, 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (launch area: the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), and 135 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 5 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, and 108 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Read more: Ukraine and nine other European countries have officially formed Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition

Consequences

Ballistic missile strike and strikes by 25 attack UAVs were recorded at 17 locations, and debris fell at 10 locations. Information regarding two ballistic missiles is being verified.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

What preceded it?

As reported, Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv overnight: explosions were heard.

As a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv, a warehouse and several vehicles were set ablaze, and a boarding school was damaged.

Read more: Zelenskyy asks partners for 300 Patriot missiles for winter to protect Ukraine’s skies