Ukraine and nine other European countries have officially formed Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition

Ukraine and nine other European countries have officially announced the launch of an anti-ballistic coalition.

This is stated in a statement from the Élysée Palace, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It comprises Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Participation is also open to other countries that share the coalition’s objectives.

Task

Its aim is to establish a common European ballistic missile defence system and to bring together the defence industry, research and development, and military expertise of the participating countries.

The participating countries plan to define common requirements for the system’s operation, set up technical working groups and management mechanisms, and draw up a launch plan.

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 6 Iskanders, 4 aircraft missiles, two Kh-31 missiles and 121 drones. Two Kh-59/69 and 111 UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

The coalition’s founders are convinced that "the defence of Europe requires a global solution in the form of an integrated missile defence architecture to deter and repel future missile threats".

The partners plan to work together to develop new technologies, seek funding opportunities and expand the exchange of expertise.

"By combining our defence industrial base, our research and our operational experience, we aim to build a joint anti-ballistic capability for Europe and to support related ancillary activities. We are doing this not against any nation, but in defence of our own," emphasised the coalition’s co-founders.

"Strong and sufficient anti-ballistic capabilities are needed to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. They are no less important than deep or medium-range strikes against Russia’s war economy or active operations on the front line. The more means Ukraine has to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles, the greater the likelihood that Putin will come to the negotiating table, as his final argument in this war will no longer hold water. "Our work on the joint FREYJA system is not intended to replace existing systems. It is a way to supplement our defences, create a reliable shield over the whole of Europe, and do all this faster and more cost-effectively," commented the President of Ukraine.