Russian attack on Kyiv: warehouse and cars were on fire, boarding school was damaged. PHOTOS
As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, fires broke out in the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Debris has also been reported to have fallen, causing damage to a boarding school, a block of flats and a detached house.
According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Holosiivskyi district
A warehouse caught fire after being hit. The fire has been extinguished.
Darnytskyi district
Cars were on fire in an open area. The fire has been extinguished.
At another location, a crater was discovered, and the windows of the main building were damaged, as were those in an ancillary building on the grounds of one of the boarding schools.
At two further addresses, debris was reported to have fallen in the courtyard of a residential block and onto a private house. No fires were reported.
Consequences of the attack
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