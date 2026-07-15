Russia fired 2 missiles and 122 UAVs at Ukraine: air defense neutralized 101 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 15, Russian invaders launched 2 missiles and 122 attack drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Yes, the launch of two guided air-to-ground missiles Kh-59/69 from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 122 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, and Millerovo—Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Watch more: Air Force MiG-29 crews destroyed occupiers’ crossings and bridges with GBU-39 bombs. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 101 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Missile strikes and 18 attack UAVs were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at 7 locations.

Also, at around 7:00 a.m., the occupiers launched a second airstrike on the Odesa region.

The invaders' attack is currently ongoing, and there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more: Five out of eight ballistic missiles, two Kh-59/69 missiles, and 108 enemy UAVs were shot down, - Air Force