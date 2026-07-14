Air Force MiG-29 crews destroyed occupiers’ crossings and bridges with GBU-39 bombs. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force pilots carried out a series of air strikes on the logistics routes of the Russian occupation forces.
MiG-29 fighter crews hit a number of crossings and bridges with GBU-39 bombs that the enemy used to transfer personnel, equipment, and ammunition, Censor.NET reports.
All designated targets were eliminated in the precision strikes, significantly complicating logistical support for the occupation forces.
Footage of the combat operation was published by a Ukrainian pilot on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.
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