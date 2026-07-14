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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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Air Force MiG-29 crews destroyed occupiers’ crossings and bridges with GBU-39 bombs. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force pilots carried out a series of air strikes on the logistics routes of the Russian occupation forces.

MiG-29 fighter crews hit a number of crossings and bridges with GBU-39 bombs that the enemy used to transfer personnel, equipment, and ammunition, Censor.NET reports.

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All designated targets were eliminated in the precision strikes, significantly complicating logistical support for the occupation forces.

Footage of the combat operation was published by a Ukrainian pilot on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.

Watch more: Air Force fighter crews destroyed building housing occupiers’ assault groups in Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Watch more: MiG-29 fighter crews of Air Force struck occupiers’ logistics route with two GBU aerial bombs. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12177) elimination (7608) bombarding (187) Air forces (2095) air pilot (111) fighter jet (87)
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