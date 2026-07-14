Air Force MiG-29 crews destroyed occupiers’ crossings and bridges with GBU-39 bombs. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force pilots carried out a series of air strikes on the logistics routes of the Russian occupation forces.

MiG-29 fighter crews hit a number of crossings and bridges with GBU-39 bombs that the enemy used to transfer personnel, equipment, and ammunition, Censor.NET reports.

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All designated targets were eliminated in the precision strikes, significantly complicating logistical support for the occupation forces.

Footage of the combat operation was published by a Ukrainian pilot on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.

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