3 907 8
Air Force fighter crews destroyed building housing occupiers’ assault groups in Kostiantynivka. VIDEO
Pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision air strike on a concentration of Russian occupation forces in Kostiantynivka.
According to Censor.NET, fighter jet crews struck a building housing infiltrated enemy assault groups who were attempting to consolidate their positions on the occupied front lines.
As a result of the precision air strikes, the building, along with the occupying forces’ personnel, was destroyed.
A video of the Ukrainian air force in action was published by one of the pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password