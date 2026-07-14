Air Force fighter crews destroyed building housing occupiers’ assault groups in Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision air strike on a concentration of Russian occupation forces in Kostiantynivka.

According to Censor.NET, fighter jet crews struck a building housing infiltrated enemy assault groups who were attempting to consolidate their positions on the occupied front lines.

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As a result of the precision air strikes, the building, along with the occupying forces’ personnel, was destroyed.

A video of the Ukrainian air force in action was published by one of the pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

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