Failed attempt to breach border leaves 32 occupiers eliminated and 5 captured. VIDEO

Last week, Russian occupation forces repeatedly attempted to breach Ukraine’s state border in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, using small infantry groups across several sections.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance units of the Hart Border Guard Brigade detected every enemy movement in time, after which the enemy assault groups were struck with FPV drones, artillery, and mortars.

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Over the course of the week, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 32 occupiers, wounded another 21 and captured five Russian servicemen.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine published footage of the combat operations.

Watch more: Drone attacks Russian lorry packed with occupiers. VIDEO

Watch more: Air Force shows series of air strikes on ruscists’ assault groups and Russian UAV control points. VIDEO