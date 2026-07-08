Air Force shows series of air strikes on ruscists’ assault groups and Russian UAV control points. VIDEO

Pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a series of high-precision air strikes on the occupiers’ military facilities in different sections of the front.

As Censor.NET reports, fighter jet crews used aerial bombs to hit enemy assault groups, UAV control points, workshops with ammunition, and other military facilities.

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According to the Ukrainian military, all targets were located in buildings that the enemy used to accommodate personnel and support combat operations.

As a result of the precision strikes, the facilities were destroyed together with the personnel of the Russian Armed Forces.

A compilation of footage showing strikes on enemy deployment sites was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel.

Watch more: Fighter pilots destroy base of Russian UAV operators with direct hit by aerial bomb. VIDEO

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