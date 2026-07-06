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Ukrainian aviation destroys concentration site of occupiers and ammunition near Rodynske. VIDEO
Fighter crews of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike on a site where Russian occupiers' manpower and ammunition were concentrated.
According to Censor.NET, one of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the combat operation on his Telegram channel.
According to the pilot, the strike was carried out in the eastern direction near the city of Rodynske.
As a result of a precise hit, the building where Russian troops were staying and ammunition was stored was completely destroyed.
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