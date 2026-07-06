Ukrainian aviation destroys concentration site of occupiers and ammunition near Rodynske. VIDEO

Fighter crews of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike on a site where Russian occupiers' manpower and ammunition were concentrated.

According to Censor.NET, one of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the combat operation on his Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the pilot, the strike was carried out in the eastern direction near the city of Rodynske.

As a result of a precise hit, the building where Russian troops were staying and ammunition was stored was completely destroyed.

Watch more: Pilots of Mi-8MTV and Mi-8MTV-5 helicopters strike occupiers’ positions with unguided aerial rockets. VIDEO

Watch more: MiG-29 pilot destroys enemy aerial target with R-73 missile during night combat sortie. VIDEO