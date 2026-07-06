Fighter pilots destroy base of Russian UAV operators with direct hit by aerial bomb. VIDEO
Ukrainian aircraft carried out a precise strike on a building where Russian drone operators were based.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the precision hit by an aerial bomb was published by a Ukrainian pilot.
The video shows the munition hitting the structure directly, where a group of Russian UAV operators was staying.
As a result of the precise air strike, the building, along with the enemy personnel inside, was completely destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password