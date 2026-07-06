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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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Fighter pilots destroy base of Russian UAV operators with direct hit by aerial bomb. VIDEO

Ukrainian aircraft carried out a precise strike on a building where Russian drone operators were based.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the precision hit by an aerial bomb was published by a Ukrainian pilot.

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The video shows the munition hitting the structure directly, where a group of Russian UAV operators was staying.

As a result of the precise air strike, the building, along with the enemy personnel inside, was completely destroyed.

See more: Air defense neutralized 69 enemy drones out of 86, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Watch more: Air Force fighter crews destroy concentration of Russian assault troops with AASM HAMMER bomb. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12130) elimination (7557) bombarding (181) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3681) Air forces (2077) air pilot (100) fighter jet (77)
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