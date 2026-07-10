Drone attacks Russian lorry packed with occupiers. VIDEO
Soldiers from the Ukrainian ‘B-2’ unit carried out a precision strike using a kamikaze drone against a military lorry filled with personnel from the Russian occupying forces.
According to Censor.NET, the successful attack took place in the rear area of the temporarily occupied territory in Luhansk Oblast.
Footage released shows the drone attacking the lorry and approaching it at close range.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password