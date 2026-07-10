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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,416,280 people (+1,460 per day), 12,108 tanks, 45,680 artillery systems, 24,912 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,416,280 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 10, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,416,280 (+1,460) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,108 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,912 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 45,680 (+52) units
  • MLRS  – 1,923 (+1) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,481 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 437 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,865 (+8) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 400,631 (+1,868) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,887 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 118,249 (+339) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,402 (+0) units

Read more: General Staff on conflict with TCR in Lviv: There is no justification for violence. There must be investigation

ЗСУ за добу знешкодили 1460 окупантів і 52 артсистеми

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Russian Army (12156) Armed Forces HQ (5349) liquidation (3108) elimination (7583)
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