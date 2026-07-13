Spartan Brigade drone operators strike vessel in occupied Mariupol port and occupiers’ logistics in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Operators of the Black Sky Battalion of the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine carried out a series of strikes on Russian occupation forces’ logistics targets, including a vessel in the port of temporarily occupied Mariupol.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian strike drones hit an enemy vessel in the waters of Mariupol port. In addition, the drone operators continued to destroy the enemy’s military logistics on roads in the Donetsk region.
Military vehicles transporting ammunition and fuel for the Russian occupying forces came under attack from Ukrainian drones. The strike on the vessel in Mariupol marked another expansion of the geographical reach of Black Sky operators’ combat operations.
Footage was released by the National Guard’s ‘Spartan’ brigade on its Telegram channel.
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