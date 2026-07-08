Sea Baby naval drone hit Russian shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea – SSU. VIDEO

On the morning of July 8, an SSU Sea Baby naval drone hit the tanker Blue, which is part of Russia’s shadow fleet.

This was reported by the SSU press center, Censor.NET informs.

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Details of the strike

It is noted that at the time of the strike, the vessel was near temporarily occupied Yalta, in Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone. The Sea Baby struck the stern section of the tanker, causing it to sustain significant damage. Enemy aircraft tried to operate against the SSU naval drone, but to no avail.

Read more: SSU reported 13 strikes on Russian military targets over past week as part of 40-day operation

More about the tanker

The tanker Blue is under sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ukraine for its involvement in transporting Russian oil in circumvention of international sanctions.

It belongs to the Suezmax class — large seagoing tankers used to transport significant volumes of oil and petroleum products.

"Strikes on vessels of the shadow fleet are part of the SSU’s systematic work to reduce the economic potential of the aggressor state. It is with the help of such tankers that Russia circumvents international sanctions and earns billions in revenue from oil exports, which it uses to finance the war against Ukraine.

From the point of view of international law, as well as the laws and customs of war, such vessels are absolutely lawful military targets. Every successful strike against them reduces the Kremlin’s oil revenues, increases the cost of Russian military logistics, and weakens Russia’s financial foundation for continuing its aggression," the SSU added.

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